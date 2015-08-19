President Obama to Trek Through Alaskan Wilderness with Bear Grylls

After (almost) surviving the presidency, Barack Obama will next tackle the Alaskan wilderness.

On day two of his historic three-day trip to the Arctic, President Obama will trek through Alaska's great outdoors with Bear Grylls for an upcoming episode of the expert adventurer's reality show, Running Wild, NBC and the White House announced Monday.

RELATED: President Obama Heads to Alaska After Renaming North America's Highest Peak

Obama will put his survival skills to the test while also surveying the impact of climate change on the state.

The special edition episode will air later this year, according to a press release from NBC.

RELATED: The Family That Bikes Together! Obamas Ride Around Martha's Vineyard During Annual Vacation