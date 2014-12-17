Prepare Your Selfies: Instagram Has Added 5 New Filters

A month after introducing the option to edit your photo captions, Instagram has debuted something else exciting: five new filters named Slumber, Crema, Ludwig, Aden, and Perpetua. This is the first time the social media app has released new filters in nearly two years—and they were well worth the wait. Inspired by photography, art, fashion, and design, the filter additions let you to subtly shift and soften colors that make for more realistic images, allowing you to post a perfectly lit #OOTD or a delectable snap of your latest meal.

But that's not all—Instagram has changed the way filters are displayed, making it easier to find the one you want. When you go to apply a filter to your photo, each of their icons now shows a blurred preview of your picture with its effect applied. This lets you to quickly see how your the image will appear with the selected filter. Plus, you can also rearrange your filters so that your favorites are at the front and the ones you rarely use (so long, Kelvin!) are hidden.

Download the update now, and be sure to follow us on Instagram @instylemagazine.

