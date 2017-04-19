Pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Celebrates Her Birthday in a Bump-Hugging Dress

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was celebrating for two this year. The model rang in her 30th birthday on Tuesday, and was joined by none other than her adorable baby bump at the celebration.

Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé Jason Statham celebrated at the Malibu outpost of Soho House, and the fashionable star brought her maternity style A-game. The mom-to-be looked radiant in an off-the-shoulder black Rachel Pally dress ($211; rachelpally.com) that hit just below her knee. She paired the elegant look with a leather tote bag, ankle-strap stiletto sandals (shop a similar style here), and black shades.

Inside the venue, the model celebrated with a gorgeous berry-topped naked cake, sharing this sweet photo to Instagram. “My heart feels full of warmth and love turning 30 today! Being that it’s such a milestone I can’t help but look back, reflect and smile on all that life has brought me, whilst looking forward to the future and feeling as if life is just about to begin.. quite literally,” she wrote.

“Bye Bye 20’s you were hot, hello 30’s,” she added. “Can’t wait to see what you got in store for me.”

BFF and new mom Behati Prinsloo was also on hand for the celebration, sharing this sweet tribute to her friend on Instagram. “”Can’t believe we are going to be moms together soon, doing mom things lol, specially since we’ve known each other since we were just babies!!!”

Forever my favorite picture of you!!!! Can't believe we are going to be moms together soon, doing mom things lol, specially since we've known each other since we were just babies!!! Love you. Happy birthday. @rosiehw ❤️ A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Apr 18, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

Happy birthday, Rosie!