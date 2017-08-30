Rose Byrne Is Pregnant and Has the Breeziest Summer Maternity Style

Just a week after Rose Byrne revealed she's expecting her second child with partner Bobby Cannavale, the actress showed off her growing baby bump as she stepped out in New York City Wednesday.

Rocking a white flowy dress with a matching white button-down top tied above her burgeoning belly, the Australian actress strolled down a sidewalk in tan lace-up sandals with her hair pulled back into a ponytail. She performed a balancing act, with one off-white tote bag on one shoulder, and another bag full of things on the other.

Just like with her first pregnancy, Byrne is proving yet again that her maternity stylings are nothing short of effortless and chic.

Ordonez/Mambo/Splash News

The stylish Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks star recently broke the news of her pregnancy to Australia's Jones Magazine. "I'm a little tired but feeling good," she told the mag. "Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you're pregnant, which is fabulous."

Don Arnold/WireImage

RELATED: Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale’s Son Somehow Looks Exactly Like Both of Them

Byrne and Cannavale have reportedly been dating since 2012, and welcomed their first child—son Rocco—in February 2016.