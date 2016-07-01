Pregnant Nicky Hilton Runs Errands in N.Y.C. Wearing a Too-Cool Minidress
Nicky Hilton and her baby bump are determined to go out in style. Can you blame them? As the socialite-turned-jewelry-designer gets closer to her due date, Hilton is hitting the streets in yet another effortlessly chic maternity ensemble. Hilton made running errands while pregnant look good once again, stepping on in New York City (above) on Tuesday wearing a too-cool gray henley minidress.
The expectant mom, who's expecting a little baby girl with husband James Rothschild, accessorized her casual attire with white aviator sunglasses, white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers ($75; nordstrom.com), and a black-and-white handbag. Minimal jewelry and a fuss-free messy bun completed her easy summer look.
Judging by the size of her bump, it looks like Hilton is getting closer to welcome her precious daughter into the family. And if her in utero-fashion choices are any indication, Hilton's daughter destined to be quite the little fashionista.
See more of the best celebrity maternity street style here.