Pregnant Nicky Hilton Wears a Playful Cherry-Print Dress for a Night Out

Mere weeks after news broke of Nicky Hilton’s second pregnancy, the socialite and mother to 1-year-old daughter Lily Grace stepped out looking positively radiant in a cherry-print dress.

Hilton, 33, celebrated both her daughter’s birthday and her second anniversary to husband James Rothschild in the past month, so it’s been a busy season for the expectant momma.

On Monday, the fashion designer and sometimes model hit the town in a playful empire-waisted HVN summer dress that hit below the knee (shop a similar style here). Hilton paired the charming fruit-centric frock with a chic red ring in the shape of a set of lips and matching suede pumps (shop a similar look here), a black cardigan draped over her shoulders (shop a similar style here. The stylish star left her long blonde locks down for the occasion, falling in natural waves across her chest.

MEGA

Looking good, girl!