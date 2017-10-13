Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Back in a Crop Top

Kylie Jenner has been laying low since news broke that she's expecting her first child. The 20-year-old, who is normally very active on social media, has been keeping her Snapchat and Instagram account limited to photos of her new beauty products and chest-up selfies in baggy clothes. But one 'gram from Thursday night might have caught your eye.

In the pic, Jenner wears an off-the-shoulder black button-up crop top (shop a similar style for $12 at Missguided). And while the photo stops around her mid-section, it shows just enough skin to reveal that it is, in fact, a crop top that she's wearing. While her baby bump isn't visible, this is more skin than the expectant star has shown since baring her belly in an Insta for BFF Jordyn Woods's birthday on Sept. 24.