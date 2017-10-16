Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Rocks High-Waist Jeans in San Francisco

Khloé Kardashian may be pregnant with her first child, but she's still has a ways to go before she taking a style cue from maternity fashion masters, older sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

The 33-year-old reality star stepped out in San Francisco on Saturday while on a trip to the bay area with her Kardashian Krew .

And for the pregnant star, there were no loose-fitting maxidresses or empire waist tops to be found. The Good American co-founder hit the street in a pair of high-waist light-wash jeans, which she tucked into black over-the-knee boots, pairing the bottoms with a matching button-up shirt, a black trench coat, and oversize ombré shades. The reality star wore her blonde strands in a high ponytail and accessorized her look with large diamond studs and a black YSL belt with a gold logo-bearing buckle.