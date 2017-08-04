Pregnant Jessica Alba Schools Us in the Art of Styling the Casual Maxidress

It’s only been two-and-a-half weeks since Jessica Alba announced her third pregnancy, but girl’s already made quite the mark on the maternity street style game.

A mother of two, Alba’s no rookie when it comes to dressing her bump. Even with a growing belly, the actress and entrepreneur is a pro at making a high-fashion statement at every turn.

Thursday, of course, was no exception. Alba, 36, stepped out in N.Y.C in two different (though equally chic) flowy dresses: the first, a floral, shoulder-baring Tanya Taylor frock; the second, a loose dark Aritzia maxidress (shop a similar style here).

The Honest Company co-founder paired her V-cut, ankle-length dress with a floor-grazing white cardigan, matching platform slip-on sneakers ($225; revolve.com), a tiny woven cross-body bag, and a set of minimalist gold hoops.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

RELATED: Jessica Alba Says Goodbye to Her “Best Friend” with a Heartfelt Photo Tribute

Alba could teach a MasterClass of her own.