Pregnant Ivanka Trump Enjoys a Romantic Birthday Escape in a Stylish Mint Bathing Suit
Credit: Walter McBride/WireImage
Ivanka Trump celebrated her 34th birthday in the best way possible—with a romantic escape to an exotic beach locale with her husband, Jared Kushner.
The blonde beauty posted a photo to her Instagram account inspired by photographer Murad Osman's famous "Follow Me To" series. In it, Trump is leading her husband by the hand to a stunning rocky coastline, with the proud mom's third baby bump barely visible beneath a stylish mint one-piece bathing suit.
"Birthday escape..." she captioned the dreamy snap.
The fashion model-turned-businesswoman (and, lest we forget, the daughter of presidential hopeful Donald Trump) announced that she was expecting her third child in September via an adorable Facebook video starring her two older children.