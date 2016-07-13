Pregnant Blake Lively Dons All Shades of Blue While Promoting Cafe Society in N.Y.C.
Another day, another chance for Blake Lively to wow us with her chameleon-like maternity style. The Shallows actress dressed her bump in three different outfits in N.Y.C. this week: a patriotic throwback to the Fourth of July, a pretty peach Jonathan Simkhai dress, and last but not least, a glittery all-blue number by Diane von Furstenberg (above). It's nowhere near her record-breaking feat of 10 wardrobe changes in 24 hours, but considering how far along she is into her second pregnancy, we're just as impressed.
VIDEO: Blake Lively's Maternity Style Is Seriously On Point
Lively, 28, ended a long day of promoting her new film, Cafe Society, in a glittery blue gown topped with a long, sleeveless wrap covered in vertical stripes in assorted shades of blue. The actress completed her head-turning look with a colorful pair of crystal-embellished pumps, and wore her long blonde locks down and parted to the side for a natural touch. She also took to Instagram to share all of the impressive jewels she wore Tuesday evening.
See more of Blake's chic maternity style here. We can't wait to see what she slips into next!