Another day, another chance for Blake Lively to wow us with her chameleon-like maternity style. The Shallows actress dressed her bump in three different outfits in N.Y.C. this week: a patriotic throwback to the Fourth of July, a pretty peach Jonathan Simkhai dress, and last but not least, a glittery all-blue number by Diane von Furstenberg (above). It's nowhere near her record-breaking feat of 10 wardrobe changes in 24 hours, but considering how far along she is into her second pregnancy, we're just as impressed.