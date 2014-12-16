Precious Cargo: The 8 Best Makeup Bags to Stash Your Beauty Must-Haves

Makeup bags may seem like yet another accessory to weigh down your luggage or fill up precious space in your purse, but they are a necessity in keeping your products and tools in tip-top shape. Now, we’re not talking about toting the behemoth kit pro artist Pat McGrath hauls backstage at Fashion Week, but cute grab-and-go bags that are compact enough to be stashed just about anywhere so you can touch up your red lip at the holiday party or apply makeup in the post-morning rush. Here are eight that we're currently coveting:
Shop the Makeup Bags
Soho Beauty
$29 Buy Now!
Sephora Collection
$20 Buy Now!
Charlotte Tilbury
$20 Buy Now!
Catseye London
$24 Buy Now!
Breakups to Makeup
$35 Buy Now!
Across Africa
$19 Buy Now!
Marc by Marc Jacobs
$98 Buy Now!
Kate Spade
$98 Buy Now!