Precious Cargo: The 8 Best Makeup Bags to Stash Your Beauty Must-Haves

Courtesy
Sarah Walter
Dec 16, 2014 @ 1:00 pm

Makeup bags may seem like yet another accessory to weigh down your luggage or fill up precious space in your purse, but they are a necessity in keeping your products and tools in tip-top shape. Now, we’re not talking about toting the behemoth kit pro artist Pat McGrath hauls backstage at Fashion Week, but cute grab-and-go bags that are compact enough to be stashed just about anywhere so you can touch up your red lip at the holiday party or apply makeup in the post-morning rush. Here are eight that we're currently coveting:

Shop the Makeup Bags

  • Travel Makeup Bags

Soho Beauty

$29 Buy Now!

  • Travel Makeup Bags

    • Sephora Collection

    $20 Buy Now!

  • Travel Makeup Bags

    • Charlotte Tilbury

    $20 Buy Now!

  • Travel Makeup Bags

    • Catseye London

    $24 Buy Now!

  • Travel Makeup Bags

    • Breakups to Makeup

    $35 Buy Now!

  • Travel Makeup Bags

    • Across Africa

    $19 Buy Now!

  • Travel Makeup Bags

    • Marc by Marc Jacobs

    $98 Buy Now!

  • Travel Makeup Bags

    • Kate Spade

    $98 Buy Now!

