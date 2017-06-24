A Pre-Breakup Song from Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Just Surfaced

Jelena may be no more, but there are still a few unreleased duets by Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez floating around. Last night, an unfinished song called "Can't Steal Our Love" was leaked on SoundCloud, and fans are going crazy over it!

According to sources, the duet by the two young lovebirds was recorded in 2013 or 2014, right before they called it quits in their on-again-off-again relationship. You can definitely tell that things weren't going smoothly based on the lyrics Gomez sings on the track.

"I can't seem to hide from the lies I can't discuss myself. I've built these walls so high that I can't climb myself," Gomez sings at the beginning of the song.

However, the track definitely has a hopeful message, as she goes on to sing, "Just when I feel I've fallen down, you pick me up right off the ground." The chorus is equally optimistic, repeating that "they can't steal our love." Listen for yourself:

You can tell the song wasn't quite finished, as Bieber's verses are incoherent mumbles—we're guessing his part wasn't written yet.

Is it naive to hope these two might still collab one day? We can dream!