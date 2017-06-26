Prada Is Selling a $185 Paperclip and the Internet Is Losing It

What’s silver, shaped like a paperclip, and worth about as much as a month of groceries? A Prada paperclip, of course! For $185 you can punk the world by allowing them to believe you own a regular paperclip, when really it’s designer and cost about 1,000 times the price of the real thing—hilarious, right?

To be fair, the “paperclip” in question is technically a money clip—if you have enough dough to shell out nearly $200 for a money clip, you probably really do need one.

Regardless, the apparent ridiculousness of this item is not lost on, well, everyone. Twitter users' reactions were pure gold (er, sterling silver) scroll down below to bask in the shade thrown by the Internet's best and brightest:

Prada Paperclip for 185$. I bet it can hold a lot of paper pic.twitter.com/CzBRYUo5aK — SharadKandoi (@Sharadkandoi) June 23, 2017

$185 for a paperclip? This thing better be able to hold my life together.. pic.twitter.com/IunW9Aiy25 — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) June 22, 2017

Lmaoooo this the talking Microsoft paperclip ??? https://t.co/v7A07vdYIf — King 🤴🏾 (@_KingRighteous) June 22, 2017

it's a money clip not a paperclip. you know for holding all the money you just spent on something just because it says prada — kitana jade cox (@KItana_JAd3) June 22, 2017

The truth:

By the time I buy the paperclip, there won't be enough for it to hold 😭 — Brown Suga (@tohrusoma_anna) June 22, 2017

All hail the consumers who paid for this overpriced paperclip—may you stay gloriously extra.