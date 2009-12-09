Prabal Gurung Wants Taylor Swift

Fashion's newest designer darling, Prabal Gurung, has his heart set on an opening model for his Fall 2010 collectionTaylor Swift! Gurung tweeted: "Dear Santa May I make an early Xmas reqst? Found out Taylor Swift is 5'11'' Can she open my Fall 2010 collctn? Promise 2behave for a year xo PG." With stars like Leighton Meester, Demi Moore and Thandie Newton already loving his designs, Gurung's wish for country music's darling might just come true!

 Joyann King