Prabal Gurung for Target: Shop It Online

You saw Olivia Thirlby model Prabal Gurung's adorable capsule collection for Target, and you can shop the whole thing online at midnight tonight! All 40-plus pieces will be available on target.com before they hit Target stores Sunday morning, so you can make sure to get your favorite design early, whether it's the real-flower print dress, the tuxedo short-shorts, or the multicolor blazer. (Tough call!) And remember, most of the LOVE collection is under $50, so we say splurge!

But before you whip out those credit cards, re-check out the whole collection here.

MORE:• Prabal Gurung's Sweet Target Video• His Star-Filled Target Launch Party• More News From New York Fashion Week