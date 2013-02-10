Prabal Gurung for Target: Shop It Online

Courtesy of Prabal Gurung for Target
Rose Walano
Feb 09, 2013 @ 8:00 pm

You saw Olivia Thirlby model Prabal Gurung's adorable capsule collection for Target, and you can shop the whole thing online at midnight tonight! All 40-plus pieces will be available on target.com before they hit Target stores Sunday morning, so you can make sure to get your favorite design early, whether it's the real-flower print dress, the tuxedo short-shorts, or the multicolor blazer. (Tough call!) And remember, most of the LOVE collection is under $50, so we say splurge!

But before you whip out those credit cards, re-check out the whole collection here.

MORE:Prabal Gurung's Sweet Target VideoHis Star-Filled Target Launch PartyMore News From New York Fashion Week

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!