Prabal Gurung for Target Lookbook: Preview the Entire Collection

It’s love at first sight! Target first announced that celebrity-loved Prabal Gurung would be its next designer collaboration back in October—and now we scored a full preview of his love-inspired lineup! "It's about this girl falling in love from the time she first sees the guy right until the time they get married," Gurung told InStyle of his inspiration. "I had this idea of a girl who finds her journal in her attic and she starts to go through it and remembers." The 80-piece capsule includes floral frocks, patterned tops, and winsome accessories that tie in the Nepalese designer’s now-signature romantic style. “I hope the woman who buys my designs feels a bit of happiness and romance when wearing them," Gurung said. The items—which range from $20 to $200 for clothes and $13 to $40 for accessories—land in stores and on target.com February 10th. Click through the gallery to preview the entire collection, and get your wish list ready!

— Meghan Blalock, with reporting by Betony Toht