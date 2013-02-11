Prabal Gurung Partners With Casadei for Buckle-Covered Footwear

While Prabal Gurung debuted his Target capsule and his fall collection within days of each other, he also found time to collaborate with Casadei designer Cesare Casadei for a third shoe collection. "This season, our inspiration for Prabal's military-like collection had us focusing the attention to the strong detailing of the hardware," Cesare Casadei told InStyle.com, explaining the inspiration behind the buckles that covered heels, boots, and booties. The fall footwear will be available later this year—keep an eye out.

