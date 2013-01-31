Prabal Gurung Loves to Dress Celebrities (And He's Dressed Tons This Awards Season)

After striking out on his own four years ago, designer Prabal Gurung has already seen his pieces land on countless celebrities—an amazing feat!—and he knows how special it is each time stars like (left to right) Olga Kurylenko, Marion Cotillard, January Jones, and Jennifer Lawrence step onto the red carpet wearing his clothes. "These actresses have a bazillion options, and you’re competing with big corporate houses, too," Gurung told InStyle.com at the Ecco Domani Fashion Foundation’s 2013 Winners’ Brunch in New York, where the designer was on hand to toast to the next generation of grant winners (he won in 2010). "So when [they choose mine], I’m always like, ‘Did this just happen?’ I don’t think it will ever change for me. I’m always really grateful. When they choose mine, it’s really gratifying and humbling." And he expresses his gratitude every time he sees his piece on a star: "Before I go to bed, I always say, 'Thank you so much,' to the person." And with his collections gaining even more in popularity, expect to see his celebrity fan base keep growing (and growing and growing!).

