Is Prabal Gurung Developing His First Fragrance?

When Prabal Gurung released his gorgeous collection for MAC last year, the beauty world sang out in praise over the high-impact colors and ornate packaging, which posed the next obvious question—when will he expand into scent? The designer's presence at last night's Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City only sent our minds racing with possibilities, and after presenting the honors for fragrance of the year category, we just had to ask him backstage when we could expect a perfume launch from his label. "That's the dream! That's definitely a goal, and it's something I want to do," he tells InStyle. "First, I'd want to launch with the right bottle design." Of course, the scent has yet to be developed, but if Gurung's personal fragrance tastes are any indicator, we're expecting to smell a blend of heady notes housed in a flacon as stunning as his runway pieces. "I have an immense love for fragrance—from the history of it and my daily use, to the scents of where I grew up. What I use depends on what mood I'm in," he adds. "I wear a lot of Prada, and then a friend of mine makes up concoctions and she'll sometimes mix some for me." No word on if he'll enlist the expertise of his unnamed friend when it comes time to create his scent, but as the saying goes, good things come to those who wait, and we already know Gurung's spritzer will be worth it.

