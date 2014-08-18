Power Up! The Stars Love These Cute Designer Battery Packs

A day running around town (or a night out on it) can come with an unwelcome price: a low battery alert on your phone and no outlets in sight. Luckily, the portable battery packs of today bear no resemblance to the bulky and boring black boxes of the past. These on-the-go chargers are slim, stylish, and ready to keep you connected from your morning mocha to your midnight martini.

Hyper, Hyper Juice Plug (above, $90)This super chic mobile charger is the perfect complement to your metallic hued iPhone and a fave of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The plug packs a powerful punch and can charge any two USB devices simultaneously (your friends will thank you!). In just five hours this device has enough energy to charge your phone seven times over and is compatible with all tech via charging cables.

Ban.do, Back Me Mobile Charger (above, $30)Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are fans of this company’s cute graphics, from bags and scarves to perfectly pretty tech gear. This adorable power booster is compatible with the iPhone 5/5S, no cords required, and will take your battery from in the red to good to go. The lightweight pack comes in at 2 oz and won’t break the bank at a cool $30.

Mipow, Mirror Power (above, $49)For the tech savvy glam girl, this battery pack doubles as a compact mirror for twice the functionality. The built-in USB port supports devices through your original charging cables and the indicator display keeps you up to date on remaining battery power and charge. The mirror boasts an LED light to help perfect quick touch-ups, but more importantly the portable power bank will bring your phone, camera, or tablet back to life while you apply that last layer of lipstick.

Mophie, Limited Edition Rouge Absolute power station (above, left; $350); powerstation (PRODUCT) RED (above, right; $80)Valentino has partnered up with tech company Mophie to bring you a serious battery pack that does serious good. The duo has teamed up with Cash & Rocket, a four-day driving tour across Europe that raises funds to provide aid for women and children in Africa. Proceeds from each sale of the Valentino battery pack go straight to charities like Shine on Sierra Leone, OrphanAid Africa and Sumbandila. This designer powerstation is compatible with smartphones, tablets, and USB devices and can provide your cell with up to 2.5x extra battery. You can also pick up a special edition (RED) battery pack from the team at Mophie for a charge that contributes—5 percent of sales go to The Global Fund for AIDS research.

TripleC, Power Card (above, $35)This lighter-than-air battery pack is the thinnest of the bunch, making it the perfect pack to slide in your wallet or clutch for a night out. The device has an LED charging chart to let you know how much power is left and is capable of giving your smartphone up to 80 percent life within an hour. Best of all, the company partners with fashion forward brands like J.Crew, Madewell, and Kate Spade to ensure their tech goodies look as fabulous as they work.

