Power-Dressing Like Angelina Jolie: What to Wear When You Want People to Listen

Angelina Jolie sat before the United Nations Security Council in New York City this week as Goodwill ambassador for refugees to fight for women's rights in third world countries. Not only do we appreciate the humanitarian's valiant efforts—she spoke about the need to implement a resolution that would punish perpetrators of sexual violence in war-ravaged areas—but also her toned-down, professional attire for such an important occasion. The actress accessorized her white bow blouse and black blazer by Saint Laurent with minimal jewelry, including a pair of pearl studs by Pearl Paradise. The round South Sea pearls are available in both yellow or white gold for $1,008 (what Jolie wore). There is also a freshwater pearl option set on solid 14-karat posts; find them for $70 at pearlparadise.com.

