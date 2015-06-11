Pottery Barn Kids Debuts Collaboration with Jenni Kayne

Though Jenni Kayne showcases her namesake collections in New York season after season, the designer is celebrated for her easy-to-wear separates, flats, and cashmere sweaters, all inspired by the Golden State. And while she’s best known for her work, Kayne considers herself first and foremost a mother. That’s exactly why Pottery Barn Kids has tapped into her creative mind to construct pieces for their first-ever collaboration, out today.

The line, which features a desirable arrangement of furniture, bedding, rugs, lighting, wall art, toys, and kid-approved nursery and bedroom accessories draws from both Kayne’s experiences in fashion and her point of view as the mom of Ripley and Tanner. “When I think of Pottery Barn kids, I think of very traditional, beautiful, classic pieces so I think our collaboration together brings a little bit more of a California-cool, relaxed lifestyle,” she said in a promotional video (below).

Pottery Barn Kids DNA also seems to align perfectly with the vision of each of Kayne’s collections. Together they share elements of accessible functionality, versatility, and luxury, even with something as simple as a coverable blanket or a stack of throw pillows. The collection’s color palette is reflective of soft earth tones (like pastel blues and greens with warm hints of tan and lavender) and also includes rich floral prints and Tiki-like embroidery that fits well into the aesthetic of a boy or girl’s room. The toys, which include a fluffy stuffed kitten that sports a gold, flower-adorned hair bandana (inspired by Kayne’s daughter’s interests), are also noteworthy additions.

Fashionable Hollywood parents like Julie Bowen, Busy Philipps, Soleil Moon Frye, Jason Bateman, Elizabeth Berkley, and Rebecca Gayheart Dane all gave their stamp of approval last Saturday when the stars came together for the collection’s preview celebration in Los Angeles. “It took me a lot of effort to not have to sacrifice style in my own home when I had kids,” Kayne said. “We got to design the perfect pieces that I felt were missing out there.” The Jenni Kayne for Pottery Barn Kids collection, which ranges in price from $6 to $899, is now available at potterybarnkids.com and will be in stores tomorrow.

