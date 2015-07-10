Post-Party Recovery Plan: The Best Ways to Detox and De-Puff

Barbecues, beach days, weddings, picnics, and a whole lot of sunshine. These are just some of the things that make summer fun-ner (not a word, but you get the point). One thing summer also ushers in is a host of sweet libations—aka booze—that leave us puffy and swollen. To prevent these unsightly side effects, make hydration and circulation top priorities. Alcohol can also be the culprit for poor sleep, cellular mineral imbalance, and what we like to call “impaired food judgment.” Prepare your body by properly hydrating 24 hours before your event, limit caffeine and salt, and load up on leafy greens and water-rich vegetables. If all else fails, these tricks should help you de-puff after the party ends.

RELATED: The Best Drugstore Bronzer, According to the Internet

1. Extra Pillows

Courtesy

It may be a too late for this one, but just remember it for next time. A little elevation goes a long way. Before going to sleep, use an extra pillow or roll up a towel under your neck. This will help ensure you have proper circulation and drainage. It’s also best to avoid sleeping on your side, which causes fluid to accumulate in your cheeks and under eyes.

RELATED: A Two-Minute Trick to Make Getting out of Bed Easier

2. Lemon Water

Courtesy

Start the day with a cup of warm lemon water. Lemons are a natural diuretic and a gentle laxative. Adding a few slices to a cup of warm water will reduce the amount of salt retained in the body (which causes your body to hold on to excess water). This technique is also known to help induce a bowel movement, which is a healthy way to get the toxins out.

RELATED: This High-Protein Dinner is Perfect for Weeknights

3. Cucumber Slices

Courtesy

Cucumbers fight puffiness under your eyes and internally because they release quercetin, a flavonoid antioxidant that helps reduce swelling. Place cucumber slices on your eyes for 10 minutes, and snack on cucumber slices today.

READ MORE: The Post-Party Recovery Plan: 8 Ways to Detox and De-Puff