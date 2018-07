When Victoria Beckham unveiled a 20-foot banner featuring her latest Emporio Armani underwear ad at Macy's in New York City, she admitted it wasn't until she signed on to be the face of the campaign that she started hitting the gym on a regular basis. "If I'm going to stand there in my knickers and bra, I want to look as good as I can," she told Entertainment Tonight. Her main form of exercise? Running "about 4 to 5 miles every day."