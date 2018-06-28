Portia de Rossi Isn't Mad About the Rumors She's Divorcing Ellen DeGeneres

Alexandra Whittaker
Jun 28, 2018 @ 4:15 pm

When is the last time your significant other dressed in an outfit to match yours (not counting Halloween)? Or made you burst into tears with absolute joy? Or played a joke on you of national scale?

Don't lie—most people answering these questions honestly would probably have to admit that some of these things never happened, but that's not the case for star couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. The duo practically invented the term "couple goals," which is why rumors of divorce throughout the years have always come as such a surprise.

The silver lining? They are well aware ... and aren't mad about it. De Rossi acknowledged the whispers of her allegedly imminent divorce from DeGeneres, but unlike many of her celebrity peers in similar positions, she actually kind of seemed glad to hear it. Allow her to explain.

Stefanie Keenan

"The divorce rumors came and then we really knew the perceptions had changed,” de Rossi told Us Weekly on Wednesday. “I’m not kidding. I know it sounds ridiculous, but when that started happening I thought, ‘Oh, now we’re finally accepted.’ We get the same s—t as every celebrity couple."

If her response has you scratching your head, consider her words more carefully. Perceptions of same-sex marriage have evolved in the past 20 years, and it's easy for some to forget in 2018 that gay people could not legally wed anywhere in the United States until 2015.

Even when someone as beloved as DeGeneres came out in 1997, she wasn't immune to scrutiny. Her studio received angry letters from viewers, reports Vanity Fair, and Ellen was called "Ellen Degenerate." Additionally and importantly, though, the star received masses of thank you letters.

Yes, keeping this in mind might make those rumors seem less annoying, but don't get it mixed up—just because de Rossi said it helped reflect acceptance, doesn't mean the couple is fine and dandy with each and every salacious gossip story thrown at them.

Their tactic? Simply ignore it. Not a bad call, if you ask us. 

When we got married, Portia's line was it's good to be loved. It's profound to be understood. And she understands me because that is the best gift that anybody could have given me. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] It's your 60th birthday and this gift had to be really special. And it had to represent who you are and what you really care about. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] So for your birthday, Ellen, I am bringing you and your hero, Dian, together. By building the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. [MUSIC] Now you will join Dian as a protector and champion of these amazing animals, the mountain gorillas. Happy birthday. [APPLAUSE] [BLANK_AUDIO]

