Portia de Rossi Isn't Mad About the Rumors She's Divorcing Ellen DeGeneres

When is the last time your significant other dressed in an outfit to match yours (not counting Halloween)? Or made you burst into tears with absolute joy? Or played a joke on you of national scale?

Don't lie—most people answering these questions honestly would probably have to admit that some of these things never happened, but that's not the case for star couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. The duo practically invented the term "couple goals," which is why rumors of divorce throughout the years have always come as such a surprise.

The silver lining? They are well aware ... and aren't mad about it. De Rossi acknowledged the whispers of her allegedly imminent divorce from DeGeneres, but unlike many of her celebrity peers in similar positions, she actually kind of seemed glad to hear it. Allow her to explain.

"The divorce rumors came and then we really knew the perceptions had changed,” de Rossi told Us Weekly on Wednesday. “I’m not kidding. I know it sounds ridiculous, but when that started happening I thought, ‘Oh, now we’re finally accepted.’ We get the same s—t as every celebrity couple."

If her response has you scratching your head, consider her words more carefully. Perceptions of same-sex marriage have evolved in the past 20 years, and it's easy for some to forget in 2018 that gay people could not legally wed anywhere in the United States until 2015.

Even when someone as beloved as DeGeneres came out in 1997, she wasn't immune to scrutiny. Her studio received angry letters from viewers, reports Vanity Fair, and Ellen was called "Ellen Degenerate." Additionally and importantly, though, the star received masses of thank you letters.

Yes, keeping this in mind might make those rumors seem less annoying, but don't get it mixed up—just because de Rossi said it helped reflect acceptance, doesn't mean the couple is fine and dandy with each and every salacious gossip story thrown at them.

Their tactic? Simply ignore it. Not a bad call, if you ask us.