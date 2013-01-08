Porsche Doesn't Just Make Cars Anymore... They Now Make Handbags

Porsche—known for making luxury sports cars that cost up to $200,000—is celebrating the 40th anniversary of sister fashion brand Porsche Design by launching its first-ever collection of handbags. The brand's "Twin Bags" are crafted with vegetable-tanned ostrich leather stained with colors like orange, indaco, and light gray. Each bag is produced in Florence, Italy, and the straps are adjustable so it can be carried as a handbag or on the shoulder. A total of 20 designs will be released this March online and at Porsche Design stores worldwide, ranging from $1,600 to $24,500. That's a lot of horsepower!

