The Wedding Hairstyle Every Bride Is Pinning on Pinterest

Erin Lukas
Feb 22, 2018 @ 12:30 pm

Since the begging of time, brides have said "yes" to their wedding dress, and then after a brief moment of relief, started stressing out over how they're going to style their hair and makeup on their wedding day.

In the wake of 2018 wedding season approaching, Pinterest has shared its stats on the wedding beauty looks that are trending among the thousands of wedding hair and makeup mood boards that its users have created.

If this year's most popular hairstyle is any indication, brides aren't worried about having any pieces out of place on their big days because searches for messy updos are up 1247%.

And we totally get it. When you've been stressed out throughout the entire wedding planning process, the last thing you want to do is be thinking about whether your hair is going to fall out mid-ceremony on your big day. A messy updo with added texture or loose face-framing strands will work with or without a veil, and is humidity-friendly if you're having a outdoor summer wedding.

On top of undone updos, other major wedding hair trends on Pinterest this year include hair combs, and soft, side-parted waves for brides are popular with those who prefer to wear their hair down.

Messy updos aren't just trending on Pinterest—some of Hollywood's biggest have been wearing the hairstyle on the red carpet throughout award season. Before you get back to Pinterest, keep scrolling for messy updo inspiration from five of your favorite celebs.

Rita Ora 

Face-framing tendrils give Rita Ora's high messy bun a romantic vibe. 

Nicole Kidman 

A little more complex than a bun, Nicole Kidman's low updo actually consists of sections of hair twisted and pinned up in loops. A few curled face-framing strands will make the style look more elegant. 

Camila Cabello 

Camila Cabello's hairstyle combines two Pinterest hair favorites: messy updos and braids. Instead of loosely plaiting your hair and calling it a look, twist it up and pin it at the nape of your neck. 

Marion Cotillard

If you're not a fan of veils or hair accessories, you're going to love Marion Cotillard's updo. From the front it looks like her style is in a messy low bun, but from the back you'll see that her hair is actually braided in several braids and pinned up. 

Halle Berry 

A low knot with side-swept bangs like Halle Berry's will accommodate a hair pin (another big wedding hair trend on Pinterest this year) or a veil. 

