Poppy Delevingne Toasts Her Jo Malone Partnership with a Flower-Filled L.A. Soirée

When Poppy Delevingne invited her close friends to celebrate her new partnership with Jo Malone, she was expecting to host a summer garden party in the Hollywood Hills. "And then it started hailing," laughed the newly appointed and first-ever Jo Malone London Girl. "There’s something very British about this. When people have a garden party or an English tea party out in London, 70 percent of the time you have to move it inside last-minute and it turns into something a lot cozier. Maybe this weather is my fault—maybe there was just no way an ‘English Rose Jo Malone London Party’ was ever going to happen without a bit of rain."

Delevingne transformed her barefoot Midsummer Night’s Dream vision by bringing the flowers and dining tables inside, where guitarist and singer Lael Neale played acoustic renditions of blues songs like "Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out." The eclectic bungalow overlooking Los Angeles was filled with hundreds of Jo Malone London candles, the scent of Red Roses (Poppy's personal favorite), and guests sipping Pimm’s Cup on plush couches next to a crackling fireplace.

"I know tonight's theme is English Rose, but it takes a lot to turn me away from a gin martini," Emily Ratajkowski told InStyle, as she curled up on the couch with a traditional cocktail while she caught up with Delevingne, Cat Deeley, Louise Roe, and Jennifer Meyer. Eventually, the group worked their way downstairs to the long dinner tables set with rose, orchid, and ranunculus centerpieces along with carefully scribed place cards.

"I keep going to such beautiful meals and looking at the place settings," shared Roe as she nibbled on the meal of shaved spring lamb and garden herbs, Pacific sole, and celeriac raviolini with walnuts and pears. "I love the way calligraphy is all written. I’m all about the setting and the flowers and the candles."

As the beautiful night wound down, Delevingne wrapped things up by revealing why she decided to partner with the famed label: "Jo Malone isn't a traditional brand—there is something intrinsically a bit off-the-wall and edgy about it and it’s also so British. They've got the best scents in the world."

