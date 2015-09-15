17 Times Birthday Girl Poppy Delevingne Nailed Boho Chic

Getty Images
Hana Asbrink
Sep 15, 2015 @ 7:15 am

Happy birthday, Poppy Delevingne! The ever-stylish older sister to Cara Delevingne turns 29 today—and we're sure it'll be a chic affair.

We've been admiring the British model's Instagram feed, which is replete with stunning imagery that captures the essence of the elder Delevingne's enviable style: breezy, Bohemian, sometimes edgy and always long on gorgeous textures, colors and prints. Just one look at the show-stopping Chanel Couture gown she wore to wed hubby James Cook last year says it all.

Celebrate the latest Jo Malone London Girl's special day with some of her most fashionable snaps:

💃🏼 #LastDaysOfSummer 👙 @adrianadegreas 👓 @miumiu 🐚

A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on

She makes my heart burst ❤️💔 #LolaLove dress from @freepeople bag #Zazo ⭐️

A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on

💗 @lisamariefernandez 💗 @charlotte_olympia #PussyPET

A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on

Girls who play together, stay together

A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on

💓 Pom 💓 Poms & mermaid hair 💓

A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on

💙 @emiliawickstead

A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on

Having zero fun on our wedding day. @cook_james 💘

A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on

@nataporter DON'T KEEP CALM. I'm coming for you... #Positano @dolcegabbana ❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on

Giddy-up 🐴 @jamesroxley @taniagrier @sisleyparisuk ⭐️

A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on

Pre-madness #lenandjen #godmotherduties Thank you for my dress @soniarykiel @juliedelibran flowers by @rocknroseuk 🎀

A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on

#PartnerInCrime 😻 #Glastonbury2015

A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on

The most beautiful day for the most beautiful baba ❤️ #OliveStar we LOVE you... @mrsavl @chazvl ⭐️

A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on

Island life in my favourite @Calzedonia kini 👙 #CLZ #Calzedonia #Corfun

A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on

You'll sometimes find me on #SesameStreet @MiuMiu 💗

A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on

It's a jungle out there 🌴 @wmag @maisonvalentino @miumiu @chopard #PalmeVerteCollection #fairmined 💚

A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on

PHOTOS: Poppy & Cara Delevingne Aren't the Only Celebrity Sisters with Totally Opposite Style

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!