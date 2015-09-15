17 Times Birthday Girl Poppy Delevingne Nailed Boho Chic

Happy birthday, Poppy Delevingne! The ever-stylish older sister to Cara Delevingne turns 29 today—and we're sure it'll be a chic affair.

We've been admiring the British model's Instagram feed, which is replete with stunning imagery that captures the essence of the elder Delevingne's enviable style: breezy, Bohemian, sometimes edgy and always long on gorgeous textures, colors and prints. Just one look at the show-stopping Chanel Couture gown she wore to wed hubby James Cook last year says it all.

Celebrate the latest Jo Malone London Girl's special day with some of her most fashionable snaps:

💃🏼 #LastDaysOfSummer 👙 @adrianadegreas 👓 @miumiu 🐚 A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on Aug 28, 2015 at 10:21am PDT

She makes my heart burst ❤️💔 #LolaLove dress from @freepeople bag #Zazo ⭐️ A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on Aug 21, 2015 at 12:00pm PDT

💗 @lisamariefernandez 💗 @charlotte_olympia #PussyPET A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on Aug 7, 2015 at 8:14am PDT

Girls who play together, stay together A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on Aug 6, 2015 at 10:25am PDT

💓 Pom 💓 Poms & mermaid hair 💓 A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on Jul 28, 2015 at 4:49am PDT

💙 @emiliawickstead A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on Jul 26, 2015 at 12:47pm PDT

Ciao #Positano #Poppytano 😘 and thank you @nataporter & @eriktorstensson for the dreamiest most magical weekend 😍 @dolcegabbana A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on Jul 20, 2015 at 12:26am PDT

Having zero fun on our wedding day. @cook_james 💘 A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on Jul 18, 2015 at 2:15am PDT

@nataporter DON'T KEEP CALM. I'm coming for you... #Positano @dolcegabbana ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on Jul 17, 2015 at 1:32am PDT

Giddy-up 🐴 @jamesroxley @taniagrier @sisleyparisuk ⭐️ A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on Jul 9, 2015 at 10:23am PDT

Pre-madness #lenandjen #godmotherduties Thank you for my dress @soniarykiel @juliedelibran flowers by @rocknroseuk 🎀 A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on Jul 5, 2015 at 9:55am PDT

#PartnerInCrime 😻 #Glastonbury2015 A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on Jun 28, 2015 at 11:38am PDT

The most beautiful day for the most beautiful baba ❤️ #OliveStar we LOVE you... @mrsavl @chazvl ⭐️ A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on Jun 23, 2015 at 6:10am PDT

Island life in my favourite @Calzedonia kini 👙 #CLZ #Calzedonia #Corfun A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on Jun 13, 2015 at 11:07am PDT

You'll sometimes find me on #SesameStreet @MiuMiu 💗 A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on Jun 1, 2015 at 10:34am PDT

It's a jungle out there 🌴 @wmag @maisonvalentino @miumiu @chopard #PalmeVerteCollection #fairmined 💚 A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on May 19, 2015 at 2:20am PDT

Last night was a HOOT #TheBlossomBall @jomalonelondon thank you to everyone who came 💗 and @saundersstudio @nicholaskirkwood for my dream dress & shoes 🌸🌸🌸 @inparlour A photo posted by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on Apr 24, 2015 at 9:59am PDT

PHOTOS: Poppy & Cara Delevingne Aren't the Only Celebrity Sisters with Totally Opposite Style