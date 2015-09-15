17 Times Birthday Girl Poppy Delevingne Nailed Boho Chic

Getty Images
Happy birthday, Poppy Delevingne! The ever-stylish older sister to Cara Delevingne turns 29 today—and we're sure it'll be a chic affair.
We've been admiring the British model's Instagram feed, which is replete with stunning imagery that captures the essence of the elder Delevingne's enviable style: breezy, Bohemian, sometimes edgy and always long on gorgeous textures, colors and prints. Just one look at the show-stopping Chanel Couture gown she wore to wed hubby James Cook last year says it all.
Celebrate the latest Jo Malone London Girl's special day with some of her most fashionable snaps:
