From Pop Princess to Sultry Diva, See How Birthday Girl Christina Aguilera Has Changed

Pop star Christina Aguilera turns 34 today, and the girl who won us over in the ‘90s with "Genie in a Bottle" continues to amaze us with her transformations for each album.

She reversed her good-girl image to be “Dirrty” in her second record, Stripped, and she went for a classic '40s vibe in Back to Basics. The Latina has won numerous awards, including four Grammys ("Lady Marmalade" with Mya, Lil' Kim, and Pink earned her one), and Rolling Stone ranked her at 58 on its 100 Greatest Singers list.

Aguilera will return to the red chair on season 8 of The Voice after taking time off since August to welcome daughter Summer Rain into the world with fiancé Matt Rutler (making 6-year-old Max a big brother!). No word yet on when her next baby—we're talking an album here—will drop, but we can't wait to hear what she delivers.

