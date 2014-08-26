Pop! Celebrities Add Vibrant Splashes of Color to Their 2014 Emmys Looks

Everyone loves a pop of color! While a multitude of stars opted for solid red or white looks at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards, Michelle Dockery, Lena Dunham, and Allison Williams all went bold with splashes of bright hues to make their red carpet look standout.

Dunham stepped out in a look straight off the Giambattista Valli Couture runway (above, left). The Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominee made a dramatic entrance in a white pajama-style top with a sweeping pink to red ombré skirt complete with train.

Looking absolutely gorgeous, Williams showed up in a strapless Giambattista Valli Couture gown that featured muted black petals across the bodice and a bright yellow belt (above, middle). The Girls star was on-hand to present at the awards show, and her princess-like ensemble left us breathless.

Dockery—who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her work on Downton Abbey—looked simply chic in a tri-colored Rosie Assoulin gown (above, right). The actress's high-necked number proved that she is a fashion force to be reckoned with, adding hints of sexiness to her look with edgy LoveGold jewels and sultry-yet-chic bun.

Check out all the red carpet looks from the 2014 Emmy Awards in our gallery!