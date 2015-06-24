Amazing Pool Floats (Besides the White Swan) You Need This Summer

Anyone who's looked at Instagram over the past year has seen the white swan pool float gain widespread traction in waters across the globe. That big bird is everywhere. As chic as it is, we don't blame you if you want to lounge on something a little less ubiquitous this summer (I myself recently picked up some Pegasus and flamingo floats).

RELATED: The Most Stylish Beach and Pool Gear Ever

To help you cool off in style, we've rounded up a pretty incredible assortment of floats—including coolers and drink holders!—that will make your backyard the most photogenic scene of summer. Enjoy!

RELATED: Anthony Bourdain's 8 Surefire Tips to Cure a Hangover

Courtesy

Inflatable Flamingo Pool Float ($79, funboy.com)

Courtesy

Joust Pool Float Game ($23, amazon.com)

RELATED: How to Take Better Instagram Photos on Your Travels

Courtesy

Pac-Man Pool Float Set ($40, amazon.com)

READ THE REST: 10 More Stylish Pool Floats