Give Your Basic Ponytail an Instant Upgrade with a Chic Leather Wrap

So not cute and sweet was exactly the point of the low pullbacks cinched with leather seen on the fall 2015 runways. But while they look decidedly cool, some heat and blow-dry hustle is required to pull them off.

For his evening version at Carolina Herrera (above, left), stylist Orlando Pita achieved total sleekness with a dryer before pulling strands face-lifting tight and wrapping the upper quarter of the tail with metallic leather laces. At Derek Lam (above, right), damp hair coated in mousse was similarly blown straight on top while strands falling below the chin were left to air-dry for a slightly rough texture.

Get the Look: Phyto Professional Intense Volume Mousse, $24; beauty.com. Jennifer Behr Ponywrap in black, $68; jenniferbehr.com. M&J Trimming 2.5-mm leather cord in silver, $7/yard; mjtrim.com for similar styles.

