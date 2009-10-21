POLL: Your Most Stylish Year Ever!

Picture Perfect/Rex USA; DPA/Landov; Nick Sadler/Startraks (2)
Joyann King
Oct 21, 2009 @ 10:20 am

We want to know about you and your personal style, so tell us: Is your closet organized perfectly by the colors of the rainbow or is it more like a disaster relief area? If you had to choose a celebrity cut to wear for the next ten years would it be Ginnifer Goodwin's pixie, Taylor Swift waves, Rihanna" edgy coif or Jennifer Aniston sleek blowout? How do you respond when someone compliments your look? Stand up and be counted—vote now!

Take our personal style poll!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!