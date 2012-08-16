Poll: Would You Wear a City-Inspired Fragrance?

Image zoom Courtesy Photos

Some of the newest perfumes are inspired by the streets of the cities we love! The perfumers at Tru Blooms just announced they are launching a Chicago-inspired scent using roses, lavenders, and violets grown by local gardeners (available at trubloomschicago.com October 15th); Paris by Scent of Departure uses bergamot and orange to transport you across the Atlantic ($45; scentofdeparture.com); Eau de New York by Bond No. 9 is like a stroll through Manhattan with energetic notes of gardenia and vetiver ($230; bondno9.com); and DKNY's Be Delicious London features an element of blackcurrant ($65; sephora.com). Would you wear a fragrance inspired by a city? Tell us in our poll below!

