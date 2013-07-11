Poll: Would You Try a Vaportini?

Christina Shanahan
Jul 11, 2013 @ 5:15 pm

Talk about a doozy! The latest way to enjoy your favorite cocktail doesn't even involve sipping. The Vaportini is a vessel that turns alcohol into vapors that can be inhaled through a straw without compromising the flavor. Think of it as a way to consume liquor without the calorie intake. So, would you give the Vaportini a whirl? Scroll down to vote in the poll and let us what you think. 

