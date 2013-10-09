Poll: Would You Rather Spend Money at a Blowout Bar or a Braid Bar?

Image zoom Jason Merritt/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Blowout bars like Drybar and DreamDry are gaining momentum, but braid bars specializing in the art of the plait, like New York City's John Barrett Salon, have also made an emergence onto the beauty scene. While we can certainly twist together a tousled side-braid on our own, more intricate looks like Jennifer Morrison's fishtail updo may be better left in the hands of a pro. Alternately, Jessica Alba's swingy blowout is a low-fuss style we'd be able to wear for a few days. We want to know: Would you rather hit up a braid bar, or a blowout bar? Vote in the poll below to tell us!

