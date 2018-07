Poll: Would You Match Your Mate?

Cute couples alert! Victoria Beckham and Gwen Stefani posed alongside their husbands, David Beckham and Gavin Rossdale, at a dinner party in London last night and we couldn't help but notice each couples mirroring style! The Beckhams looked sharp and sleek, David in a slim grey suit and Victoria a sexy little black dress, while Stefani and Rossdale took a more laid-back approach to fashion—Gwen in an oversize checkered wrap and Gavin in a casual khaki jacket and plaid scarf. We already adore mommy and me fashion moments, but what do you think about husband and me?

