Poll: Whose Superhero Jumpsuit Are You Excited to See Most?

Scarlett Johansson and Anne Hathaway are both working sexy jumpsuits on the big screen next year! Over Labor Day weekend, cameras spotted Johansson in her Black Widow gear on the set of The Avengers (out summer 2012), a look we first saw her wear last year in Iron Man 2. And there's more superhero looks out there—Warner Brothers recently released stills of Hathaway as Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises (out July 2012). Tell us, which crime-fighting look are you looking forward to seeing more of? Vote in the poll below and let us know!

