Poll: Who Will Design Kate Middleton's Wedding Dress? Vote Now!

Alexander McQueen’s head designer Sarah Burton is the latest person rumored to be creating Kate Middleton’s wedding dress, London’s Sunday Times reports. Burton’s camp denied the rumors, and Prince William’s people refuse to comment. But that doesn’t mean Middleton won’t walk down the aisle in McQueen! And Burton isn’t the first designer rumored to be making the gown. Recent reports pegged Victoria Beckham, Erdem, Issa, Alice Temperley, and Bruce Oldfield as the mystery designer. Tell us, who do you think Kate Middleton will be wearing on April 29th?

Click "More" to vote in the poll!