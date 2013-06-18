Poll: Who Do You Want to Win Season 4 of The Voice?

Trae Patton/NBC
Jennifer Davis
Jun 18, 2013 @ 11:05 am

The final three contestants battled it out last night on the season finale of The Voice! Country duo The Swon Brothers, indie-pop artist Michelle Chamuel, and teenage superstar Danielle Bradbury all brought their A-game, but only one can take home the title. So, who did you vote for after last night’s show? Did the Swon Brother’s rendition of "Celebrity" with Coach Blake Shelton get you dialing? Or were you heading to iTunes to buy Michelle and Danielle’s versions of "Why" by Annie Lennox and "Born to Fly" by Sara Evans? Tell us who you think should be the season 4 champ by voting in the poll below, and tune in to watch the winner be revealed tonight at 9/8c on NBC. Plus, check InStyle.com tomorrow to get the inside scoop on Shakira's fashions from this week on The Voice.

