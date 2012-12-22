Poll: Which Celebrity Engagement Ring Style Is Your Favorite?

2012 was a blingy year! With a handful of celebrity engagements—so happy for all of them!—we also saw a handful of different engagement ring styles. Among the plentiful variations, we loved Blake Lively’s giant oval sparkler, Jessica Biel’s square-ish stunner, Angelina Jolie’s emerald-cut custom style, and Halle Berry’s colorful emerald and diamond jewel. So, which of these shapes do you like best? Tell us by voting in the poll below!

