Poll: Which Celebrity Engagement Ring Style Is Your Favorite?

Getty Images(5); Alex Gutierrez; Corbis; Paul Marks/Broadimage
Jennifer Davis
Dec 22, 2012 @ 5:00 pm

2012 was a blingy year! With a handful of celebrity engagements—so happy for all of them!—we also saw a handful of different engagement ring styles. Among the plentiful variations, we loved Blake Lively’s giant oval sparkler, Jessica Biel’s square-ish stunner, Angelina Jolie’s emerald-cut custom style, and Halle Berry’s colorful emerald and diamond jewel. So, which of these shapes do you like best? Tell us by voting in the poll below!

MORE:• Jessica Biel’s Pompadour ‘Do• Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: True Love• Brad Pitt Says Wedding Will Happen Soon

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!