Poll: What Are Your Thoughts on Kim Kardashian's Wedding Hairstyle?

Kim Kardashian pulled her strands back into a sleek updo, and fastened on a glittering diamond Lorraine Schwartz headpiece for her August 20th wedding. (The sparkling topper matched her earrings, wedding band, and engagement ring, and in total, she wore a total of $10 million worth of jewels by the designer.) The hairstyle is different from her quintessential long waves, which makes us wonder: How would you have preferred Kim's wedding day hairstyle—the sleek updo or her signature look? Vote in the poll below to let us know!

Courtesy of E! Networks; Getty Images

