Poll: What Are Your Thoughts on Kim Kardashian's Wedding Hairstyle?

Courtesy of E! Networks; Getty Images
Sharon Clott Kanter
Aug 22, 2011 @ 4:00 pm

Kim Kardashian pulled her strands back into a sleek updo, and fastened on a glittering diamond Lorraine Schwartz headpiece for her August 20th wedding. (The sparkling topper matched her earrings, wedding band, and engagement ring, and in total, she wore a total of $10 million worth of jewels by the designer.) The hairstyle is different from her quintessential long waves, which makes us wonder: How would you have preferred Kim's wedding day hairstyle—the sleek updo or her signature look? Vote in the poll below to let us know!

Courtesy of E! Networks; Getty Images

MORE:Hot 2011 HairstylesOur Favorite Summer HaircutsTry on Your Favorite Celebrity Cuts!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!