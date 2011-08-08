Poll: What Are Your Shopping Secrets?

Everyone has their vices, but we know of one habit that's way too hard to kick—shopping! Whether you're a pro at combing the racks or you'd rather find must-have deals online, take our poll and tell us your shopping secrets!UPDATE: This poll is now closed.

Pichichi/Splash News

A.Macpherson/T.Gillis /Splash News

Time Inc Digital Studio

Getty Images

Time Inc Digital Studio

Getty Images

Courtesy of Bloomingdales

Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photos (3)

Courtesy Photo

Getty Images

Courtesy of Stylefind

Getty Images; Courtesy of Stylefind

Courtesy Photos (2)

Time Inc Digital Studio; Courtesy of Nars