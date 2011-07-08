Poll: What Are Your Beauty Salon Secrets?

Heading out for a mani this weekend? Planning a facial? We want to know: What are your salon secrets? Are you loyal to your stylist or do you like playing the field? Do you prefer your brows tweezed or waxed? When it comes to a spray tan, how in-the-buff do you get? Take our poll now!

UPDATE: This poll is now closed.

Petrified Collection/Getty Images

Kmazur/WireImage

Dimitrios Kambouris; Brian Henn

Michael Tran/FilmMagic.com

Ugurhan BETIN/iStockPhoto.com