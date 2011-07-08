Poll: What Are Your Beauty Salon Secrets?

IStockPhoto.com
InStyle Staff
Jul 08, 2011 @ 2:30 pm

Heading out for a mani this weekend? Planning a facial? We want to know: What are your salon secrets? Are you loyal to your stylist or do you like playing the field? Do you prefer your brows tweezed or waxed? When it comes to a spray tan, how in-the-buff do you get? Take our poll now!

UPDATE: This poll is now closed.

Petrified Collection/Getty Images
Kmazur/WireImage
Dimitrios Kambouris; Brian Henn
Michael Tran/FilmMagic.com
Ugurhan BETIN/iStockPhoto.com
Isabella Conway/Broadimage

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!