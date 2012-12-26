Poll: Les Miserables Tops Christmas Day Box Office; Which Movie Did You See?

Christmas Day is historically a big movie day, and 2012 proved no different! The epic Broadway-to-big-screen musical Les Miserables topped the box office charts with $18.8 million, just above Quentin Tarantino's new flick, Django Unchained which got $15.5 million, Deadline reports. Meanwhile, Zero Dark Thirty, This Is 40, and Silver Linings Playbook all pulled in theatergoers, though not with numbers quite as high as the two movies above. That has us wondering, which movie did you see (or want to see most)? Let us know by voting in the poll below!

