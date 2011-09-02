Poll: How Do You Shop for Gifts?

InStyle Staff
Sep 02, 2011 @ 3:00 pm

Now that summer's behind us, gift season is going to get here before you know it. And that has us wondering, what are your rules for buying presents? Let us know what you think about gifting (or re-gifting), splurging, and wrapping by taking our poll now!

UPDATE: This poll is now closed.

