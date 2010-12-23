Poll: How Do You Feel About Color?

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Courtesy Photo, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
InStyle Staff
Dec 23, 2010 @ 11:03 am

Color—it's so personal! While some will adore wearing spring's hottest hues, others will run for cover. Are you envious of green dresses, craving some orange accessories, puckering up for pink lipstick? Then there are the more profound questions surrounding various shades. Is black ever appropriate for a wedding? Do white walls create tranquility, or look boring? But most importantly: Are you in favor of Nicki Minaj's full-spectrum locks?! Tell us!

UPDATE: This poll is now closed.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images
Courtesy Photo
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MOCA, Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Getty Images
James Devaney/WireImage, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic David Livingston/Getty Images
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, Giulio Marcocchi/Sipa
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
iStock Photo
Wagner Az; PacificCoastNews.com
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images, Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!