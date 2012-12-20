Poll: Do You Like to Wear Statement Pumps?

Courtesy Photo
Jennifer Ferrise
Dec 20, 2012 @ 3:05 pm

Letting your shoes make a statement is a cute (and quick!) way to upgrade your look in the new year. The trick to working a graphic heel is to pair it with colorblocked clothing that picks up similar shades. “You’ll get the energy of this season’s the future-is-now patterns in a smaller package,” says Cameron Silver, owner of L.A. boutique, Decades. Tell us: Do you wear bold heels? Let us know by voting in the poll!

For more ways to make dressing more fun in 2013, flip to page 82 of InStyle’s January issue. On the go? Download the issue on your iPad, Nook, or Droid tablet!

